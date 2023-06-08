Nancy Mace on Classified Docs Indictment: Biden Just Secured Trump’s Nomination in 2024

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News Tonight” that President Joe Biden had “just secured Donald Trump’s nomination for Republicans in 2024” when responding to reports Trump will be indicted in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.

Mace said, “What I’m feeling tonight, I want to be very clear here, Donald Trump and I have had our ups and downs. I’ve been very clear about that over the last couple of years. I want the American people to know, to make no mistake, this is the Executive Branch tonight trying to take out their number one opponent for the presidency of the United States in 2024. And they have one standard for Donald Trump and another standard for everybody else in this thing. If you look at the documents that President Biden had in his possession, in his garage, thousands of boxes God knows where in places across the country that we don’t even know yet. Hillary Clinton having a server in her bathroom in her home with classified information on private email servers. Everyone is held to a different standard but Donald Trump. Joe Biden just secured Donald Trump’s nomination for Republicans in 2024.”

She added, “Looking at how they’re treating him in one way versus everybody else. Every time Biden comes under the microscope, every time we show corruption by Joe Biden and his family there’s an indictment on Donald Trump. When you look at the standard he has it’s a double standard, a second tier of justice in this country. The American people want everybody to be treated the same. Donald Trump is no fan of mine. he primaried me last year. I’m not a shill, but I see this, how unfair it’s been.”

