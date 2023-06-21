Hogan: DeSantis Campaign ‘One of the Worst I’ve Seen’ — ‘Close to Being Over’

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Wednesday during an interview with Major Garrett of CBS News that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was running one of the worst campaigns he has seen.

Garrett asked, “As you look at the Republican field, Governor, evaluate Ron DeSantis so far.”

Hogan said, “I think DeSantis really underperformed.”

He added, “He started making all kinds of mistakes. I think the campaign is one of the worst I’ve seen so far and he’s dropped like a rock.”

Garrett said, “Is it over for DeSantis?”

Hogan said, “I think it’s getting close to being over.”

Garrett said, “If you were to describe the central mistake he made, what would it be?”

Hogan said, “The culture wars, the dumb comments about Ukraine, the fact that he’s got some strengths, but he’s also got some weaknesses. I mean, he just doesn’t connect with people. He’s not a good campaigner. He’s not a good debater. He’s a smart guy, went to Yale and Harvard.”

Garrett said, “Doesn’t lead with that.”

Hogan said, “Yeah he doesn’t lead with that. He says he went to school in the northeast somewhere. But yeah, I think, you know, everyone was thinking he was the guy to beat and now I don’t think too many people think that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN