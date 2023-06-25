Pelosi: ‘In January 2025 Hakeem Jeffries Will Be Speaker of the House’

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) predicted Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will be the Speaker of the House after the 2024 election.

Psaki said, “We are sitting right here in the Capital building, and over the last week, we’ve seen the hearing with John Durham, Republicans trying to force a vote to impeach Biden, a vote to censure congressman Adam Schiff, should we anticipate, do you anticipate that Trump is going to keep driving the agenda of the Republican-led House?”

Pelosi said, “It appears so because the fact is, when we had this vote, more than a week ago, it lost, the vote to censure Adam Schiff.”

She continued, “But the word is Donald Trump weighed in, and the vote changed because they are protecting the unpatriotic, unscrupulous behavior of Donald Trump.”

Psaki said, “You are known for many things, one of them is being an excellent vote counter. Do you think McCarthy will be speaker at the end of the year?”

Pelosi said, “Let me just say this, one thing I am is strategic. When you are strategic you have to know what you’re talking about. I have no idea what goes on in their caucus. But I do know one thing, in January 2025 Hakeem Jeffries will be speaker of the House.”

