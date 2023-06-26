Ana Navarro to Faith & Freedom Coalition: ‘Your Faith Takes Away My Freedom’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Faith & Freedom Coalition convention should be named the “your faith takes away my freedom” convention.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “What was shocking to me was the hypocrisy of the evangelical community, booing at the truth. I mean, we can all have differences of opinions, but the facts remain the same. And, he did these things, so it’s almost like they were going, ‘la la la la la la la la’ like little kids, because they’re still going to vote for him.”

Navarro said, “Why is that shocking at this point? Evangelicals voted for Trump after we saw him attack a disabled person, after we heard him say horrible things about women, after he was accused incredibly of sexual harassment and even rape, after we heard him boasting about sexual assault on tape, and they still lined up and voted for him. At this point, I’m not shocked. I think this convention instead of being called Faith and Freedom should be called your faith takes away my freedom.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “The evangelicals are not the evangelicals of my youth. I’ve always known evangelicals. And while we have different roads to God, they’re, you know, basically the same roads. But I don’t know who these folks are.”

