Liz Cheney: Our Politics Created a Situation Where ‘We’re Electing Idiots’

Tuesday “CNN This Morning” played a video of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) saying the United States is “electing idiots” while speaking Monday night at an event in New York City’s Center for Culture and Arts.

Co-host Phil Mattingly said, “Liz Cheney spoke last night. She is always so subtle. I want you to take a listen to something she said.”

Cheney said, “What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots. And so, I don’t look at it through the lens of, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do. I look at it through the lens of, how do we elect serious people? And I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.”

Political commentator Margaret Hoover said, “Yeah she’s right. Probably what she would have gotten to in the next breath is why are we electing idiots. Part of the problem is we have this closed partisan primary process particularly on the Republican side.”

She continued, “If you look at the Republicans who survived in the last election who voted to convict Donald Trump, Lisa Murkowski, for example, or the two House Republicans that voted to impeach that survived, all of them came from states that have passed some kind of voting reform, some kind of electoral reform that allows for the primary process to play to a broader group of Americans not a closed ideological extreme base of a party.”

