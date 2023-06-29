DeSantis: I Want to Eliminate, Education, Commerce, Energy Departments, and IRS

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” 2024 presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that he wants to eliminate the Departments of Education, Commerce, and Energy, along with the IRS and if Congress won’t do so, “I’m going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping into all institutions of American life.”

After DeSantis said he would “bring major accountability to the DOJ, to the FBI, IRS.” Host Martha MacCallum asked, “Are you in favor of eliminating any agencies? I know conservatives in the past have talked about closing the Department of Education. Would you do that?”

DeSantis answered, “So, we would do Education, we would do Commerce, we’d do Energy, and we would do IRS. And so, if Congress will work with me on doing that, we’ll be able to reduce the size and scope of government.”

He continued, “But what I’m also going to do, Martha, is be prepared if Congress won’t go that far, I’m going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping into all institutions of American life. So, for example, with the Department of Education, we reverse all the transgender sports stuff, women’s sports should be protected. We reverse policies trying to inject the curriculum into our schools. That will all be gone. We will make sure we have an accreditation system for higher ed., which is not trying to foment more things like DEI and CRT. So, we’ll be prepared to do both. Either way, it’ll be a win for conservatives.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett