Pro-DeSantis Suburban Moms Tell CNN His Six Week Abortion Ban Will Hurt Him With Voters

A group of mothers who support Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) because of his COVID policies claimed Tuesday on “CNN News Central” that the law the governor signed banning abortions in Florida after six weeks will hurt him with voters.

Correspondent Elle Reeve asked, “I wonder if you think DeSantis’ very public war on woke distracts a little from the message that you like about him?”

Jennifer Sey said, “A little bit I do.”

Reeve said, “He did sign a law that restricts transgender cares for adults as well as kids.”

Sey said, “I have greater concerns about the six-week abortion ban.”

Reeve said, “Tell me about that.”

Sey said, “I think if he made it clear that he’s a states rights person and that he’s not looking to kind of pass a national law in this regard, I would be less concerned.”

Julie Hamill said, “I think that’s dangerous. That’s something that I cannot get behind, and I don’t think that’s going to bode well for his presidential campaign. I think that that might be a real impediment to bringing in moderate women.”

