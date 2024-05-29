Report: Richard Dreyfuss Ripped Parents Who Allow Children to Go Transgender

During a speaking appearance over the weekend in Massachusetts to celebrate the movie Jaws, actor Richard Dreyfuss reportedly blasted parents who allow their children to become transgender, saying it constitutes bad parenting.

As a result, Dreyfuss has been labeled “transphobic” and “homophobic” in numerous media reports.

Richard Dreyfuss appeared Saturday at the 150-seat Cabot Theatre in Beverly, Massachusetts, where he went off-script and trolled various left-wing sacred cows, including transgender children, #MeToo, and racial quotas.

On the subject of trans kids, the Oscar-winning actor reportedly voiced an opinion shared by tens of millions of Americans.

One attendee named Diane Wolfe told the Boston Globe: “[Dreyfuss] said that the parents of trans youth, allowing them to transition, was bad parenting and that someday those kids might change their minds.” (The quote is from the audience member, not Dreyfuss.)

Various news outlets have labeled Dreyfuss “transphobic,” apparently based on that remark and possibly the actor’s decision to wear a dress during his entrance on stage to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”

Outlets who used or repeated the word “transphobic” include NBC News, The Advocate, The Guardian, Indiewire, and even Men’s Journal.

Many of the same publications also used “homophobic” to describe Dreyfuss’ remarks, but it remains unclear what he said that would qualify as “homophobic.”

