Police: Illegal Immigrant Wanted by Interpol for Murder Arrested in Texas

An illegal immigrant from Mexico has been captured in Texas as an international fugitive wanted for murder, authorities said.

The Splendora Police Department announced the successful May 24 arrest of Leo Acosta Sanchez, “who had been illegally residing in our state and country” as “a fugitive murder suspect wanted by Interpol.”

Local officers and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents took Sanchez into custody after identifying her as a “wanted individual” during a “routine patrol,” officials said.

After promptly calling for backup, officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Sanchez “to face charges related to the alleged crimes committed.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESplendora Police Capture Fugitive Murder Suspect in Collaboration with Federal… Posted by City of Splendora Police Department on Saturday, May 25, 2024

Sanchez had been illegally living in the U.S. since August 2023, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News.

“Acosta entered the United States as a nonimmigrant on Aug. 20, 2023, and violated the terms of her admission,” ICE said. “She remains in ICE custody pending disposition of her immigration proceedings.”

Sanchez is accused of being an accomplice in the murder of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Fidel González, of the Mexican municipality of Yanga, Veracruz.

Mexican news outlet N+ reports that González was shot outside his home on August 13, 2023, by a male friend shortly after he allegedly received a call from Sanchez, telling him to come outside.

Four people have now been arrested in connection to the murder, including Sanchez. González’s family says three others involved in the case have yet to be arrested, including the man who pulled the trigger.

Sanchez’s arrest was celebrated on social media, with many commenters on the Splendora Police Department’s Facebook post writing, “#JusticiaparaFidel” or “Justice for Fidel.”

“From the Veracruzan community residing in Texas we thank you!! City of Splendora Police Department for a job well done and the efforts and extra measures you took to identify this female!” wrote one commenter. “Justice will be served and Fidel will have peace! The parents will have some tranquility.”