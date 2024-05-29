Jill Biden Agrees Trump ‘Can’t Put a Sentence Together’

First Lady Jill Biden said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that co-host Joy Behar was correct in claiming former President Donald Trump cannot put a sentence together.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You know, one of the things that keeps sticking to him which irritates me is about his age. That really drives me nuts because I’m the same age as your husband. I’m reluctant to tell that but because I want people to know this is what 81 is, okay? But I know, I have met him a couple of times. He seems right on top of it.”

She added, “What do we have to do to tell people that the man is competent, alert, and doing the job and it’s not about his age. The other one is doddering and doesn’t remember anything and can’t put a sentence together and has like brain farts in the middle of a power grab and they go after Joe.”

Biden said, “This election is not about age because like I mean Donald Trump’s going to be, what, 78 and Joe is 81. They’re basically the same age.”

She added, “I think the American people deserve a debate because you need to see your choices. You need to see Trump and you need to see the president and you need to see the differences, and my husband, and you’re going to see how smart he is and the experience he has and then you’ll see somebody who, like you’re saying, I’ll use Joy’s words, can’t put a sentence together.”

