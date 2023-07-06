Adam Schiff: Trump Incited the Attack on the Capitol

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump incited the attack at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said, “I remember your impatience during the January 6 Committee’s work with the Justice Department’s apparent lack of interest in the ground you are covering. It’s now very clear Jack Smith is on the case. On a case that you, in effect, sent to them, have presented to them. Where should he be looking for, especially in relation to that meeting?”

Schiff said, “I think what he’s gonna be looking for is, what is the evidence of the presidents intent, his knowledge? How far was he willing to go to overturn near election? Which would be very important if he’s considering a conspiracy charge to defraud the United States.”

He continued, “Because what we saw was they began by, the president began by trying to stop the counting of the absentee ballots. When that didn’t work, he tried to stop states from certifying him as a loser and Joe Biden as the winner. When they did work you try to get state legislatures to go back into session in declared the loser the winner. And when that didn’t work, they tried this fake elector plot.”

He added, “When that didn’t work in this December meeting, they were entertaining having the military seize voting machines, declaring martial law. You just had these extreme crazy dangerous proposals being debated within the presidents team. We divided them, or they divide themselves, into team crazy and team not as crazy. But it culminated in the violence of January 6. And the end of this December meeting, this is when the president tweets out to people to be there on the sixth, that this will be wild. So not getting the answers he wanted in this meeting, he goes to the extreme of inciting this attack on the Capital.”

