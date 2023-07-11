Nikki Haley: Trump Claim He Would End Ukraine War in 24 Hours ‘Ridiculous’ — He Says ‘Crazy Things’

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a Republican presidential candidate, said Tuesday on FNC’s “You World” that former President Donald Trump’s claim he could end the Ukraine war in a day was “ridiculous.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “What do you think Donald Trump meant by ending it in a day?”

Haley said, “I think it’s ridiculous. He knows that he can’t end the war in a day. Everybody else knows he can’t end the war in a day. He says these crazy things. It’s not true.”

She continued, “We’ve got a realistic situation on our hands. The way we end the war is to get Putin out. It’s not to appease Putin. The way we end the war is to be strong and work on our alliance. When I worked on dealing with Iran at the United Nations, or when we focused on dealing with Russia, with Syria, when we had to negotiate with the Security Council and getting the largest sanctions against a country in a generation, with North Korea, we didn’t do it from a point of weakness. We did it with a point of strength.”

Haley added, “It wasn’t just strength from the U.S., I had to strengthen the spines of the Europeans to let them know our goal is to prevent war. The only way to do that is with strength. You have to take these dictators on. You don’t run from them. That’s what Biden has done every step of the way. He’s run from Putin. That’s what is dragged this war out. Let’s end this war.”

