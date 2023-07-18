Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Should Be in the Building that Has Bars on It — ‘The Judicial System Is at Risk’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump should go to jail if he was found guilty in the classified document case.

Goldberg said, “What’s bothering more about all of this, you know, the young person that the — the young man they got for espionage recently, do you know that he’s demanding to be treated exactly the same way as Trump was? He wants to be — yes, he wants to be able to go home and do everything. And that’s the thing for me that is most egregious. Nobody goes home.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “And no one should be above the law.”

Goldberg agreed, “Nobody is above the law. You should actually be in the building that has the bars on it. Both of you, you know? Because you took documents and gave them to other people.”

She added, “The judicial system is at risk when this man who used to be president can walk around and do everything he’s doing and then other people who are being put up the same way want the same treatment. There’s a problem here. We need to pay attention to what’s happening because if it ain’t good for the goose, it ain’t good for the gander.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN