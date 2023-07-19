Whoopi Goldberg: I Believe DeSantis ‘Wants to Be a Dictator’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) wanted to be a dictator.

When asked on CNN about former President Donald Trump possibly being charged for January 6, DeSantis said, “I don’t think it serves us good to have a presidential election focused on what happened four years ago in January. So I want to focus on looking forward. I don’t want to look back.”

Goldberg said, “What’s interesting about these people you talked about not even saying or admitting that anything wrong was done, it’s because they want to do the same thing. DeSantis wants the same kind of country. I believe that he also wants to also be a dictator. I believe many of these folks who are defending this think this is an interesting prospect. I have to tell you, I never thought in my lifetime that I would see this country come as close to dictatorship as I’ve seen, ever.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “What’s crazy to me about this, Donald Trump, there’s this big piece in The New York Times, we talked about it briefly yesterday, Donald Trump’s team around him now on the record saying his plans for a second term are to grow the Executive Branch and the powers of the presidency.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “To eliminate checks and balances.”

Goldberg said, “That’s called dictatorship.”

