GOP Rep. Cammack: Dems Walking out of Hearing on Transitioning Youth Is an Anti-Science Approach

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) slammed Democrats for walking out of a hearing on gender transitions for minors last Wednesday and argued that taking a truly science-based and data-backed position on the issue requires hearing from all sides and examining all of the facts, but Democrats aren’t interested in doing that and just want to dig in on their support for gender transitions for minors while ignoring anything that contradicts that.

Cammack stated, “[I]f I was a constituent in any one of those Democrats’ district[s], I would be asking and demanding answers. If you are going to take a [scientific] position, a data-backed position on whether or not to use billions of taxpayer dollars on these types of surgeries, wouldn’t you want to know all of the facts? … Whether you agree with it or not, you should know exactly the fact that this community has no idea what the long-term implications are. We’re talking about really maiming kids who haven’t made a decision in their life about consent or what they want to do with their lives. It’s really difficult for prepubescent adolescents to make decisions about their anatomy when they don’t even really understand it.”

