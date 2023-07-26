Elise Jordan: Hunter Biden ‘Not a Good Story for Joe,’ His Response Has Been ‘Political Malpractice’

On Thursday, MSNBC analyst Elise Jordan said on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports, ” the ongoing legal issues of his son Hunter Biden was “not a good story” for President Joe Biden.

Guest host Yasmin Vossoughian asked, “As you’re looking at how this is going to play out, they thought this was going to be done within an hour, hour and a half today, but now this thing could run smack dab up into election season. How does that play not only for the president but for Republicans who are hoping to use this against the president on the campaign trail?”

Jordan said, “This is just catnip for Republicans. They want to go after Hunter Biden as a means of attacking Joe Biden and also deflecting from all of the corruption of the Trump family back, you know, so many years ago and throughout the entirety of Donald Trump’s entire career. But they’re using this to create equivalence and they’re going to keep beating on this and hammering away at it.”

She added, “The reality is it’s not a good story for Joe Biden. It might not be as bad as what other politicians and their families have done, but it still is not a good story. And so he is going to have to navigate this. I really think the deflection of it’s a personal matter, we don’t comment, I don’t know how long they’re going to get away with that. I think it has been a bit of political malpractice to keep turning to that over and over and over.”

