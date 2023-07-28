Jim Himes: ‘Zero Evidence’ Joe Biden Knew What Hunter Was Doing

Representative Jim Himes (R-CT) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that there was “zero evidence” President Joe Biden knew what his son Hunter was doing with his international business deals.

Himes said, “Let me say something that you never heard a Republican member of Congress say in the four years of the Trump administration. If Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be prosecuted. It’s clear that he broke the law with respect to taxes and possibly the ownership of a handgun. He should be held accountable for that. If he traded on his father’s influence, he should be held accountable for that.”

He added, “To the question about impeachment, there’s today zero evidence, zero evidence that Joe Biden, the president of the United States, knew about what his son was doing. If he did know about it, if he participated in that, then that’s a very different conversation. If the president of the United States committed the kind of offenses that in the Republican fever dreams they are saying he committed without any evidence, I will be in front of the camera saying the president should be held accountable. But you know what there’s at this point zero, zero evidence that Joe Biden is guilty of anything. What the Republicans are doing is they are very, very angry that their guy got impeached twice so they are casting about for a ways of visiting retribution on the Democrats.”

