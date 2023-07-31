DeSantis: Two-Tiered Justice System ‘Got Worse’ on Trump’s Watch

During an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Special Report,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that there are two standards of justice, and “Donald Trump was President for four years. This problem got worse under him. He did not succeed in draining the swamp.” DeSantis also predicted that Trump would have a “very difficult time getting the type of personnel to join the administration that you would need” to take down the administrative state.

DeSantis said, “Well, this is why we say there [are] two standards of justice. If Hunter were a Republican, he’d be in jail by now. You look at all of this smoke, and yet, the FBI, where [are] the search warrants? Where is the grand jury? Where’s the aggressiveness that they’ve shown going after some Republicans? You just don’t see it.”

He added that the treatment of former President Trump is another example of the two tiers of justice and stated that with the Mar-a-Lago raid, they “went through everything they could to get any piece of information. They are not doing that with Hunter. Of course, they didn’t do it with Hillary back in 2016. So, we look at that. But look at all of the possible corruption. Hunter, he’s selling paintings for over a million dollars. My six-year-old daughter does better paintings than him, maybe we’ll put ours up and see what kind of things she can fetch. I don’t think we’re going to get a million dollars on it. We will go in there and we will make all of this stuff better very, very quickly.”

DeSantis continued, “And, look, Donald Trump was President for four years. This problem got worse under him. He did not succeed in draining the swamp. My worst critics and opponents in Florida will acknowledge, the Governor says he’s going to do something, you can take that to the bank, he’s going to do it.”

He added, “If you want to slay this administrative state, you’ve got to be disciplined, you’ve got to be focused, and you’ve got to have people surrounding you that are going to go and support the mission. I think the former President would have [a] very difficult time getting the type of personnel to join the administration that you would need to actually bring this stuff to fruition.”

