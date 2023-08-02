Lofgren: ‘Pathetic’ House Republicans Following Trump like Lemmings off a Cliff

Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that House Republicans were following former President Donald Trump like lemmings off a cliff.

Díaz-Balart asked, “House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted out after the announcement saying that the Justice Department was trying to distract from the news about Hunter Biden, and that there is a two-tiered system of justice in the United States. How do you respond to that?”

Lofgren said, “Well, I mean, that was the talking points sent by Trump. It was issued before McCarthy had even seen the indictment. I think it is kind of pathetic that the Republicans in the House are reading from the talking points from the defendant rather than going through the indictment and seeing the serious charges that have been made.”

She continued, “We’ll find out what can be proven when the trial is held. This is not political. This is judicial. You know, apparently the Republicans in the House are like lemmings, they’re going to go right off that cliff with the ex-president.”

Lofgren added, “It is interesting that the Senate Republicans have been more silent. I think it may reflect the comments that Mr. mMcConnell made right after the attack. McConnell said Trump was guilty of inciting this effort to overturn the election and that he didn’t vote to impeach, to convict, because he wasn’t in office, but that he should be held accountable and referred the need for criminal prosecution, which is what we have now.”

