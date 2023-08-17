Barr on Voting for Trump: I’ll ‘Jump Off that Bridge When I Get to It’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday on FNC’s “Your World” that he would jump off that bridge when he gets to while being pressed on voting for former President Donald Trump should he be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Barr said, “I think there are a lot of Republican voters who have a problem. And when they’re actually confronted with, they’re grateful for Trump as they should be for a lot of the good things he did, but I think when push comes to shove, and they’re thinking about how to make America great again, anger and, you know, will give way to reason and they will see that.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “It’s not happening yet.”

He added, “If he was the Republican nominee would Bill Barr support him?”

Barr said, “Well, I’ve already said I would jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

Cavuto said, “But he would be the Republican standard bearer.”

Barr said, “Well, I have to, you know, I’d have to wait and see all the evidence that comes out about his conduct and so forth.”

He continued, “Right now, most of it is allegations. But, you know, I’d have to wait and see what the situation is. I’ve already explained that if I thought that one of two people is going to end up as the president, then I wouldn’t throw my vote away. I would try to make a decision about who would do the least damage to the country.”

Cavuto said, “Would you just not vote for president?”

Barr said, “No if one of two people is going to do it, I would have to make that bitter choice. But if there are other options.”

Cavuto said, “But, it’s conceivable Bill Barr could vote for Donald Trump?”

Barr said, “Well, as I said, I’d jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

