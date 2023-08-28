FL State Rep. Nixon: DeSantis ‘Has Blood on His Hands’ in Jacksonville Shooting

Florida State Representative Rep. Angie Nixon (D) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Yasmin Vossoughian Reports” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has “blood on his hands” after a shooting in a Jacksonville Dollar General store on Saturday left three people dead.

DeSantis said, “Florida, the state, and its people condemned the horrific racially-motivated murders, perpetrated by a deranged scumbag in Jacksonville at the Dollar General Store. Perpetrating violence of this kind is unacceptable. And targeting people due to their race has no place in the state of Florida.”

Nixon said, “This is a governor who has done nothing but fan these types of happenings throughout our state. Look, at the end of the day, the governor has blood on his hands. He has had an attack, an all-out attack, on the black community with his anti-woke policies, which we know very well was nothing more than a dog whistle to get folks up and riled up in the way in which it just happened yesterday.”

She added, “My blood is literally boiling. Myself and other representatives, particularly black representatives, throughout the past few legislative sessions, we have repeatedly told him what his rhetoric was going to do. That is exactly what transpired yesterday. This is absurd, it’s ridiculous, he is one of the causes to this. This is an agenda that he has been pushing since he has gotten into office. he showed us who he was when he initially ran for governor saying ‘Don’t monkey this up ‘. That type of statement — it only leads to things like this.”

