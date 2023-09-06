Chris Christie: I’m ‘Really Concerned’ for Trump’s ‘Mental Health’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “The Balance” that he was “really concerned” for former President Donald Trump’s “mental health.”

Host Eric Bolling said, “Donald Trump was on with Hugh Hewitt, a radio host and took some shots at you. We have a little quote box up there. I think he called you a crazy lunatic.”

Christie said, “Well, look. I feel bad for Donald. I really do. You know, he’s on there saying that I’m not very smart, that I’m very deranged. Look, he didn’t think that, Eric, in 2018 when he offered me White House chief of staff. He didn’t think that in 2016 when he offered– when he made me chairman of his transition. He didn’t think that in 2017 when he made me chairman of his opioid commission. He didn’t think of that when he offered me Secretary of Homeland Security twice and Secretary of Labor.

He continued, “So, look. I disagree with the things that Donald Trump did in the 2020 election. I disagree with the way he’s conducted himself after the fact. I think it’s bad for the country. I think it’s beneath the office he held. But when he says stuff like that about somebody who you know, supported him in 2016, prepared him for the debates with Hillary Clinton, supported him in 2020, and prepared him for the debates with Joe Biden, if I was so useless and dumb and deranged, how did all that stuff happen?”

Christie added, “It’s sad. He’s under a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, and saying these things makes me really concerned for his mental health.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN