Newsom: GOP’s Impeachment Inquiry a ‘Joke’ — ‘Student Government’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that House Republican’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden was a “joke” that looked like “student government.”

Host Dana Bash said, “There is no evidence that Joe Biden directly benefited from what Hunter Biden was doing. But Republicans have shown that Hinter Biden, that he tried to leverage his father’s name and that the president allegedly before he was president joined phone calls that Hunter Biden’s business associates were on. Do you see anything inappropriate there?”

Newsom said, “I don’t know anything about the details of that. I’ve seen a little of that. If that is the new criteria, there are a lot of folks and a lot of industries, not just in politics, where people have family members and relationships, and they are trying to parlay and get a little influence and benefit in that respect. That is hardly unique. I don’t love that any more than you do or other people. We want to see a lot less of that.

He continued, “But an impeachment inquiry? Give me a break. This is student government, student government, threatening a government shutdown again after we went through that process with the debt ceiling? This is student government.”

Newsom added, “This is a joke. Ready, fire, aim. I mean, this is a perversity with what the founding fathers ever conceived of and imagined. So if that’s the best they can do, give me a break.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN