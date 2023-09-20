Schiff: GOP Falsehoods ‘Putting People’s Lives at Risk,’ Putting ‘Our Very Democracy at Risk’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed House Republicans were peddling falsehoods that are “putting people’s lives at risk.”

Discussing Attorney General Merrick Garland’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “You’re someone who has been targeted by Donald Trump. I won’t repeat, but I remember some of the harsh and brutal and personal insults and attacks against you, and I wonder what you thought, if that was triggering or if you have words of wisdom for this DOJ workforce and FBI workforce now under unprecedented threat.

Schiff said, “Well, you know, we have seen a dangerous level of acceptance of the idea of political violence, which never was something people contemplated in this country, but I have all too much empathy for what the attorney general was talking about today because you see prosecutors under threat, you see grand jurors being threatened, you see judges being threatened.”

He added, “Sadly, I think the members of Congress understand only too well this is the consequence of the falsehoods they are peddling. It is putting people’s lives at risk. It is putting our very democracy at risk. And it just doesn’t matter enough to them, which is really quite shocking, and they should know better because many of them are the subject of threats themselves, and so they have to understand the consequences of their words and actions.”

