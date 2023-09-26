Dingell: Biden Needs to Avoid Auto Negotiating Table, People Still Feeling Impact of His Intervention in Rail Strike

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) stated that President Joe Biden should not get involved in talks at the negotiating table between auto workers and auto companies and noted that the Biden administration “intervened in the railroad strike and people have still felt some consequences from that.”

Dingell said that Biden joining the workers will be a “historical moment for workers across the country, for a President to join them, showing them his support and solidarity during these moments. What I have been clear on — and I think by the way, the President’s been clear far before he walked that — or joins them at a picket line tomorrow, that he is standing with the workers. But when you get to the negotiating table, that table should not have people, policymakers like the President or me at it. They intervened in the railroad strike and people have still felt some consequences from that. This is — well, the economy is feeling the impact of this strike and is going to feel it more if it continues. People are being reminded of the importance of the auto industry to our economy.”

