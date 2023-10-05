Cuellar: People Are Finally Listening to what Border Communities Said for Years Because Major Dem Cities Are Feeling It

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) discussed President Joe Biden’s move to build some wall on the border and said that “now that New York, now that Chicago, now that Washington, D.C. are seeing what we have felt for so many years,” now those cities want the border controlled, and New York and Illinois “have a bigger megaphone than some of us down here at the border.”

After stating that the Biden administration needs to show people being deported, but won’t do so due to a fear of upsetting immigration advocates, Cuellar said, “So, again, the immigration advocates, with all due respect, that’s one stakeholder. But what about the men and women in green? What about, more importantly, the border communities? We here at the border communities, and I’m in Laredo, people tell me we’ve got to do something about the borders. And my district is 80% Hispanic, and they’re saying, control that border. And now that New York, now that Chicago, now that Washington, D.C. are seeing what we have felt for so many years, now, this voice about we’ve got to control the border is being magnified, because the mayors of New York and the governor of Illinois, they have a bigger megaphone than some of us down here at the border.”

