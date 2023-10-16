GOP Rep. McCaul: ‘I Don’t Understand This Attempt to Downplay Iran’s Role and Sweep It Under the Rug’

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, reacted to a response given by President Joe Biden during an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” declaring “no clear evidence” of Iranian involvement in a concerted terror attack on Israel earlier this month.

McCaul questioned the apparent effort by the Biden administration to diminish Iran’s alleged role in the attack.

“You know, that question posed by Scott Pelley on ’60 Minutes,’ and the answer received by the president really raised some eyebrows, I’m told, in the foreign policy and intelligence community,” host Bret Baier said. “What it was — your thoughts when you heard it? And what can you tell us about it?”

“I don’t understand this attempt to downplay Iran’s role and sweep it under the rug,” McCaul said. “Iran is behind all this. Their fingerprints are all over this. Iran provides $150 million per year to Hamas and weapons systems that they use to kill innocent civilians in Israel. Of course, they’re behind this. All their proxies — Hamas is a proxy of Iran, Hezbollah is a proxy of Iran, and the Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq and elsewhere are all backed by Iran. So, the idea that they’re somehow not behind this really defies common sense.”

“What I don’t want to see is more funding,” he added. “Today, I’m introducing my bill to freeze those $6 billion of assets through sanctions so that we don’t fund more of this terror that Iran is funding across the Middle East.”

