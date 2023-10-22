Liz Cheney: I’m Not Ruling Out Running for President

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she was not ruling out running for president.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Donald Trump is likely to be the next Republican presidential nominee, and he has a decent shot being elected the next president. It could happen. What would a second Donald Trump term look like?”

Cheney said, “Well, he cannot be the next president because if he is, all of the things that he attempted to do but was stopped from doing by responsible people around him, a at the Department of Justice and the White House Counsel office, he will do. There will be no guardrails and everyone has been warned. After January 6, after our investigation, after all of the evidence that we laid out about all of the steps and his multi-part plan to overturn the election, there could be no question that he will unravel the institutions of our democracy. So we’re facing a moment in American politics where we have to set aside partisanship and we have to make sure that people who believe in the Constitution are willing to come together to prevent him from ever again setting foot anywhere near the Oval Office.”

Tapper said, “You’re not ruling out a presidential run?”

Cheney said, “No, I’m not.”

