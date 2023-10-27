Michael Cohen: Trump Is a ‘Sad-Looking, Pathetic, Deflated Individual’

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Trump was a “sad-looking, pathetic, deflated individual” at court earlier in the week.

Anchor Erin Burnett said, “You were sentenced to three years behind bars for what you had called ‘dirty deeds’ that you committed on behalf of him. What was it like in that room, face to face?”

Cohen said, “I was confused on how I was going to be and actually, I felt nothing. It was so weird that here I am, sitting directly across from Donald Trump, and I felt absolutely nothing. And then directly over his left shoulder was his son, Eric, who also I maintained a relationship with. And I felt absolutely nothing. I looked at him, and I said to myself, boy, what a sad-looking, pathetic, deflated individual.”

Burnett said, “So, you gave an example. You said you were called into Trump’s office in Trump Tower… and you walk in there, big desk in the corner. And you say, quote, he would look at the total assets and say, ‘I’m not worth $4.5 billion. I’m really worth more like six.’ And then you said you would go back. You would reverse-engineer the value of his properties, one by one, to make it work. Did you make the case that Trump actually cooked the books, that he actually directed you to do that?:

Cohen said, “The answer is, yes. I think that the attorney general’s office has more than enough information. In fact, they’ve already lost that point. It was already determined by Judge Engoron that the Trump Organization committed fraud.”

