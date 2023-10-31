FNC’s Cavuto to DeSantis: ‘Would You Step Out of This Race’ Since Haley Is Surging?

Tuesday on FNC’s “You World,” anchor Neil Cavuto asked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) if he would drop out of the 2024 presidential race since his rival for the Republican nomination, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), is surging in the polls.

Cavuto said, “Nikki Haley has emerged as a strong polling favorite. She’s tied with you in Iowa, and that has come really following her very tough talk of not only supporting Israel and Ukraine but backing them both up with the money they need and not debating the issue. Now, do you fear you’re kind of threading the needle on this is hurting you, that she’s clear, you’re not, she’s gaining, you’re not? She’s seen as an acceptable number two to Donald Trump. You’re not.

DeSantis said, “Well, actually, I’ve been much clearer on Israel. I mean, I said from the beginning, no Gaza refugees. You know, she said that America has been able to separate terrorists from freedom fighters. And that’s what we have to do now. She backtracked on that. But I’ve been very clear, no refugees.”

Cavuto said, “You have been seen as an alternative to Donald Trump I don’t know in that holds on now with Nikki Haley and her surge. These are all polls to your point. I want to get a sense for you what you make of former Vice President Mike Pence stepping out of the race. You talked in the past it would be a good idea to narrow this down to two or three people. If you don’t emerge as one of those two to three, would you step out of this race?”

DeSantis said, “I am definitely going to be in the top so we’re ready for that. We’re going to the distance. People can make whatever decisions that they want. I respect the vice president’s decision. I think he’s a good man. I think he’s served the conservative cause very well over a number of years. You know, I’m in it all the way so you’re going to be seeing a lot of me.”

Cavuto said, “Even if you sink in the polls or others, particularly Nikki Haley, emerge stronger?”

DeSantis said, “It’s not about the polls.”

Cavuto said, “You have to win Iowa, in other words?”

DeSantis said, “We’re going to win Iowa.”

