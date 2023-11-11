Dem Rep. Nickel: Biden Should Reverse His Decision to Remove Houthis from Terrorist List

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-NC) stated that the Biden administration should “Absolutely” reverse its decision to remove the foreign terrorist group designation from the Yemeni Houthis made by the Trump administration in the wake of the Houthis shooting down an American drone and stated that the incident underscores “the necessity right now to make sure we freeze that 6 billion in Iranian assets as well.”

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany asked, “One of your colleagues, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL)…he partnered with Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) in sending a letter to Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, saying that we must designate the Houthis as, in fact, terrorists. That was done in the waning days of the Trump administration, it’s a designation that was removed [by] President Biden. I didn’t see your signature on that letter, but now in the wake of the Houthis firing down a reaper drone, our reaper drone, would you encourage Blinken — along with Jared Moskowitz and others — to designate this group as a terrorist group?”

Nickel responded, “Absolutely. I think it underscores the case and the necessity right now to make sure we freeze that 6 billion in Iranian assets as well. Iran is behind all of these attacks and that seems to be very clear.”

