Dem Sen. Bennet: Hamas Uses Human Shields, But I Can’t Say if We Should Condition Israel Aid

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said that Hamas does use civilians as human shields, but he’s “not prepared to answer” if he would support conditioning aid to Israel.

Bennet stated, “I also think it’s really important for people to realize that Hamas is using civilians and human shields. Let that sit with you. We use those words, but imagine what it would be like to have an enemy who was using civilians as part of their gameplan, part of their strategy. Having said all of that, Israel has to hold itself to the highest standards and make sure that as few civilians as possible are killed. We’ve always regretted it as a nation when we’ve engaged in war and we haven’t met that high standard.”

Host Garrett Haake then asked, “Should aid — any aid we give to Israel be conditioned on them reaching that high standard?”

Bennet answered, “I think that that’s a debate that we’re going to have and I’m not prepared to answer that today. I am saying today that Israel should meet that high standard and I am saying today that we should support Israel in this terrible tragedy that they have suffered at the hands of Hamas, these horrendous, horrendous terrorists.”

