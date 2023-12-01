Dem Philly Councilman on Krasner: We Haven’t Done Enough on Crime

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Philadelphia City Councilman Anthony Phillips (D) discussed legislation banning wearing ski masks in public and responded to a question on whether such a move would be needed if Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) was prosecuting people fully by stating that the law “has come as a result of us not doing as much as we should since the pandemic when it comes to crime.”

Host Leland Vittert asked, “Think about Larry Krasner, though, who’s the District Attorney, one of the softest on crime DAs in the country. If he was prosecuting these criminals, he was locking them up, he wasn’t letting them out without posting bail and on and on and on, would your law be necessary? And the flip side of that is, if Larry Krasner’s not going to prosecute these people anyway, do you think they’re really going to be scared of a fine for wearing a ski mask?”

Phillips answered, “Well, let me tell you this, this law has come about — has come as a result of us not doing as much as we should since the pandemic when it comes to crime. And unfortunately, we’ve had leaders in the city of Philadelphia who have not made sure that crime is literally — …we’re hard on crime and making sure that enforcement is at [a] high level.”

