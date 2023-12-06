Scarborough: Trump’s ‘Personality Cult’ Has a ‘Sickness,’ They Want Authoritarianism

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Wednesday on his show “Morning Joe” that some supporters of former President Donald Trump have a “sickness” because they want authoritarianism.

Tuesday, during a Fox News Channel town hall, host Sean Hannity asked, “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

Trump said, “Except for day one.”

He added, “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

Scarborough said, “If any other politician in American history were asked the question ‘Are you going to be a dictator?’ Well no. Donald Trump never answered it. He never answered it. There’s a sickness, there is a sickness among, unfortunately, some of our fellow Americans regarding authoritarianism and totalitarianism. They want it because Willie, when he promised that he would be a dictator on day one, he got applause!”

Mika Brzezinski said, “Well, that’s on Fox News. And therefore, a lot of people are watching.”

Scarborough said, “It is a personality cult and it is very bad for America. And make no mistake of it, a large chunk of those people in that audience cheering when Donald Trump said, I’ll be a dictator on day one. Well, they want that.”

