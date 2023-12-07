Blinken: Israel Is Designating Safe Zones for Civilians, But ‘More’ ‘Needs to Be Done’

During an interview with CNN aired on Wednesday’s “King Charles,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged that Israel is designating safe areas in the southern part of Gaza but “there’s more that has to happen, that needs to be done, making sure that people have safe corridors in order to get from areas that could be in danger to places where they’ll be safe, making sure that those areas where they’re going to have the proper resources,” and “We’re on this with them every single day.”

Blinken said, “[W]hat we’re seeing now is we’re seeing some, I think, important steps being taken as they’re operating — they’re beginning to operate in the south of Gaza after operations in the north. And in the south, what we’re seeing — and I said to them very clearly when I was there just a week ago, we cannot have a repeat of what happened in the north in the south in terms of harm being done to civilians, and also making sure that humanitarian assistance is getting to people who need it, who are in desperate need of food, of water, of shelter.”

He continued, “So, what we’re seeing is, areas clearly designated by Israel that are safe areas where there’s not going to be firing or the military. We’ve seen efforts to make sure that people know that they need to move, and not in — not the entire city, but just discrete neighborhoods. So, that’s positive. On the other hand, there’s more that has to happen, that needs to be done, making sure that people have safe corridors in order to get from areas that could be in danger to places where they’ll be safe, making sure that those areas where they’re going to have the proper resources, have the food, have the water, have the medicine to care for them while they’re in those areas. So, there are a number of things that need to happen. We’re on this with them every single day.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett