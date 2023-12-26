Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump ‘Honestly Is Worried that He Will End Up in Jail’

CNN political analyst Alyssa Farah Griffin said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump’s Christmas message shows he is “worried that he will end up in jail.”

Farah Griffin said, “Listen, it’s kind of vintage Donald Trump. He is known for these kinds of unhinged holiday rants, and then he follows up with a clip of him on Home Alone 2.”

She continued, “Listen, it shows that Jack Smith lives in his head in a very big way. He is very concerned about the DOJ investigation into the events around January 6. This is the driving force behind his political campaign. As much as his campaign advisers would want it to be the economy, jobs, foreign policy, he keeps going back to the fact that he honestly is worried that he will end up in jail. He needs to get elected president to pardon himself. So kind of his true colors are showing when he makes it all about Jack Smith and then puts a bow on it with the old ‘Rot in hell’ at the end.”

Farah Griffin added, “We are still in a primary season, the juxtaposition of my party, and not a single vote has been technically cast yet, and we are very much careening into running somebody who will likely lose head-to-head to Joe Biden only because he cannot get out of his own way. The messaging and the rhetoric and the extremist policies, and we are not litigating a lot of what he has laid out for the second term agenda, but he is talking about internment camps, mass deportation and punishing former staffers, and that is un-American.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN