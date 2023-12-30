Brooks: Despite How Trump ‘Wants Us to Feel’ We Have ‘Really Good’ Economy, ‘Rapidly Decreasing Crime’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that we have a “really good” economy and “really rapidly decreasing crime rates” except in D.C. despite how people are “wounded by how Donald Trump wants us to feel” all the time.

Brooks said, “[O]ur national situation has been salved by the strength of the economy, by a lot of good things that are happening underneath politics. So, economic growth is phenomenal right now. Unemployment is low. Inflation is down. Income inequality is down. Wages are up. Real wages are up. And so, if — it was not predicted that we would reduce this inflation without sliding into a recession, and we seem to be doing it. And if we had not, if we had just fallen into 7% unemployment, 10%, can you imagine where the country would be? So, just to pay tribute maybe to the Fed or — but somebody. The economy’s really good. And the best thing is, America is not a country in decline. Our economy is outpacing Europe, Japan, China now. And so, there are underlying good forces in America that — we’re all wounded by how Donald Trump wants us to feel every day, but there’s a lot of good coming, including — except for in Washington, D.C. — really rapidly decreasing crime rates. And so there’s just a lot of decent fundamentals in this society.”

