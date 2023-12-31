Chicago Mayor Johnson: Texas Governor Abbott Creating ‘Chaos’ with Migrant Transport

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was “determined to continue to sow seeds of chaos” with migrant transport to his cities.

“Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan said, “Thanks for joining us. And, Mr. Mayor of Chicago, I want to put to you a question about what seems to have developed overnight. There are reports of a plane from Texas landing in Chicago carrying more migrants that arrived around 1am. I’m wondering if Texas officials gave you any heads up, who’s on the plane, what happens next?”

Johnson said, “Well, what we have is clearly- clearly an international and federal crisis that local governments are being asked to subsidize, and this is unsustainable, none of our local economies are positioned to be able to carry on such a mission. And what we have attempted to do is to create structure and some coordination around this- this humanitarian crisis. And unfortunately, the governor of Abbott, the governor of Texas, Governor Abbott, is determined to continue to sow seeds of chaos.”

He added, “And last night, and several nights before, a number of buses continued to arrive in the city of Chicago, throughout the country without any coordination. And now he’s taken on this very dangerous task of placing individuals on airplanes and flying them into our various cities. This is certainly a matter of- of not just- of our national security. But it’s the type of chaos that this governor is committed to administering.”

