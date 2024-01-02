Stefanik: Harvard ‘Complicit’ in Plagiarism ‘Cover-Up,’ They Threatened to Sue to Cover for Gay

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) stated that Harvard’s board is responsible for attempting to cover up outgoing President Claudine Gay’s plagiarism and noted that Harvard threatened to sue over reporting on Gay’s writings.

Stefanik said, “It should not have taken the Harvard Corporation board this long to demand her resignation. And I believe, as we continue our congressional investigation, that we will uncover what will be the greatest scandal in higher education, because the Harvard Corporation members themselves are complicit in this cover-up of her plagiarism, and again, most importantly, their failure to protect Jewish students on campus.”

She added, “This accountability would not have happened were it not for that congressional hearing, and I think what it forced was greater scrutiny of her position as the President of Harvard. And you have to remember, Gillian, she was selected as President of Harvard in a shorter search — executive search than any other previous President, and they should have found out that there were 50 credible allegations of plagiarism. And the fact that the Harvard Corporation we now know knew about that before the congressional hearing and tried to cover it up and threaten media outlets to sue them is a disgrace.”

