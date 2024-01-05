Begala: It’s Best for the Country if Trump Is ‘Defeated Again at the Ballot Box’

CNN political commentator Paul Begala said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that he hoped the Supreme Court would let former President Donald Trump on all the state ballots.

The Supreme Court announced it would hear arguments on whether Trump’s name can appear on primary-election ballots in Maine and Colorado, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Begala said, “I think in his heart of hearts, I hate to read Joe Biden’s heart, but he wants Trump on the ballot. He feels like I beat him once. I’ll beat him again. Um, but more than that, I think Scott is right. As a political matter, a politician. Trump is a political problem. He demands a political solution. He needs to be defeated again at the ballot box.”

He added, “It’s very tightly argued. I don’t care, I honestly think what’s best for the country is to have this election. If the Republicans want Mr. Trump on the ballot, they should have Mr. Trump on the ballot. And I think that’s what’s going to happen. Poor court, though, Justice Chief Justice Roberts’ head must be exploding to have this comment you just played from Mr. Trump’s lawyer bragging that, well, Kavanaugh, you know, he’ll be for us because Trump helped him get his job. So the court is going to take a huge black eye for this.”

