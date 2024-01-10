Haley: DeSantis Blew Through $150 Million, ‘Spent More on Private Planes than Commercials’

Republican 2024 presidential hopeful former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Wednesday on CNN’s primary debate that her opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), has blown through $150 million in his presidential campaign.

Haley said, “If leadership’s about getting things done, how did you blow through $150 million in your campaign and you were down in the polls?”

She continued, “What I will tell you is, look, if you can’t manage a campaign– it’s been a revolving door of political people in and out of his campaign. You’ve heard of campaign people going to blows with each other because they can’t all agree — $150 million and he spent more on private planes than commercials. I flew commercial. I stayed in Residence Inns. We went and saved our money. We made sure we spent it right because you have to understand it’s not your money, it’s other people’s money, and you have to know how to handle it. If he can’t handle the financial parts of a campaign, how is he going to handle the economy when it comes to the White House?”

DeSantis said, “This is a great window into leadership because she’s focused on a lot of political process stuff, things that no voter cares about, and she couldn’t tell you why she failed to deliver school choice to people in her state after she promised it. So she says somehow that is indicative– no, leadership is about producing results. We’ve produced the results in Florida.”

