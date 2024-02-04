Jeffries: House Republicans ‘Are Following Orders’ from Trump

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that House Republicans were criticizing the border deal because they are “following orders” from former President Donald Trump.

While discussing the Senate immigration bill, Jeffries said, “It should not be dead on arrival. See, you know, we need more common sense in Washington, D.C., less conflict and less chaos.”

He continued, “We’re in a period of divided government. That means we should be trying to find bipartisan common ground. House Democrats have made that clear. On any issue, we’ll work with our Republican counterparts when it makes sense in terms of delivering real results for the American people. How can a bill be dead on arrival, and extreme MAGA Republicans in the House haven’t even seen the text? They don’t even know what solutions are being proposed in terms of addressing the challenges at the border.

Jeffries added, “House Republicans at this point are wholly own subsidiaries of Donald Trump. They’re not working to find real solutions for the American people. They are following orders from the former president. That’s the height of irresponsibility. That’s what the American people dislike about Washington, D.C. at this moment.”

