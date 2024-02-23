Newsom: Republicans Believe ‘Rapists Have More Rights’ Than Women and Families

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said on CNN’s “The Lead” that he believed Republicans want rapists to “have more rights” than the women they impregnate.

Partial transcript as follows:

TAPPER: They invoked the wrath of a holy God in their decision.

NEWSOM: Yes, of course.

TAPPER: Multiple clinics in the state are now pausing their IVF treatments as a result. You called the decision sickening. What are Democrats going to do about it, if anything?

NEWSOM: Well, we’re going to continue to be on the offense. We’re backed up by the American people. We’re backed up post-Dobbs. You just see the Republican Party’s on the defense on this issue for good reason because the American people have had it. This extremism manifested the ultimate extremism on the issue that impacts one out of every six people that in their lifetime have fertility issues. This is profound.

And you talk about freedom. Spare me the Republican Party in this freedom gospel. What about family freedom? What about the right of people that want to start a family? And think about this, Jake. You know, this everybody knows this. You saw the stats: 65,000 births due to rapes since Dobbs in 14 states. Apparently, what the Republican Party is saying is, the rapists have more rights to bring those babies to birth than families that are trying desperately to have the privilege you and I have had as fathers and parents. It is a disgrace, and it’s a political problem for them, but it’s a moral issue. And I found what happened in Alabama disgusting. And, by the way, you have an AG in Alabama that also is out there promoting a travel ban that wants to criminalize travel for anyone that seeks an abortion out of state. That’s how extreme the state of the Republican Party is.