Tim Scott: Things that Joe Biden Has Said in the Face of African-Americans Are ‘Despicable’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of race over the years, dating back to his time as a U.S. Senator.

Scott called Biden’s remarks “despicable” and said Biden’s failures make the case for a second term for former President Donald Trump.

“This guy opposed the integration of schools and busing,” host Sean Hannity said. “He didn’t want public schools to be racial jungles. Could you imagine the outcry of any Republican presidential candidate if they ever said something that repulsive?”

“The things that Joe Biden has said in the face of African-Americans — despicable,” Scott replied. “The actions he has taken as a member of the most elite governing body as a senator, incredible, disgusting. Here’s what we know about Joe Biden and we know this about liberals and progressives, whenever they are on the losing end of a conversation, a competition or an election, they do one thing, they go to race and class. It’s all they know, it’s the party of division. It is the game of fear, and it is disgusting. Sean, we know without any question, this is the president who allows our southern border to be wide open devastating the economic opportunities of people today living in poverty we know that this is a president who’s driven inflation to the highest levels since Jimmy Carter devastating African-Americans, Hispanics, women and the majority population.”

“This is the president who has allowed our men and women in uniform to suffer through a commander-in-chief who seems to be asleep at the wheel, botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, and instability in the Indo-Pacific while we have an open southern border with thousands of Chinese, thousands of people from the Middle East coming across our southern border,” he continued. “He turns to race to get the attention off of his absolute failure as president and commander-in-chief of the greatest nation on God’s Green Earth. That’s why we need four more years of Donald Trump.”

