Gov. Whitmer: ‘Reproductive Freedom’ Is at Risk in Second Trump Term

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “reproductive freedom” was at risk with the prospect of a second term of former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Let’s start with the question of IVF. Republicans are moving really quickly to distance themselves from that controversial Alabama Supreme Court IVF ruling. The Alabama’s attorney general says he has no intention of prosecuting families or IVF providers. Republicans across the country now, including former President Trump, have come out in support of protecting IVF treatments. Does that undercut the arguments by Democrats that Republicans are going after in vitro fertilization?”

Whitmer said, “Hell, no, it does not. I mean, we’ve always known that with the appointments that Donald Trump made to the United States Supreme Court, that IVF that, a woman’s ability to make her own decisions about her body and all the panoply of things that come from that were in jeopardy. And so this Alabama Supreme Court ruling is a natural extension of that, and that’s exactly why even in a state like Michigan, where we’ve made huge strides and protecting the right to reproductive freedom is still very much at risk with the prospect of a second Trump Term.”

She added, “I think the government should get out of people’s individual personal health care decisions. I think the government has no business or expertise inserting themselves in the middle of a woman and her right to make the choice that is right for her or a family that desperately wants to have a child. ”

