Nikki Haley: ‘I Don’t Know’ if Trump Would Follow the Constitution in a Second Term

In a preview of her interview that will air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said she didn’t know if former President Donald Trump would follow the Constitution in a second term.

Anchor Kristen Welker asked, “Do you think Donald Trump would follow the Constitution if he were elected to a second term?”

Haley said, “I don’t know. I mean, you always want to think someone will, but I don’t know.”

She added, “When you go and you talk about revenge. When you go and you talk about, you know, vindication. What does that mean? Like, I don’t know what that means and only he can answer for that. What I can answer fr is I don’t thing there should be a president who is above the law I don’t think there should be a president that has total immunity to do whatever they want to do.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN