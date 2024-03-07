Pelosi: Biden Should Have Called Suspect in Laken Riley Murder Undocumented, Not Illegal

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union address that President Joe Biden should have called the suspect in the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student “undocumented” instead of “illegal.”

Biden said, “Laken Riley an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many of the thousands of people being killed by illegals? To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you having lost children myself, i understand.”

Pelosi said, “He should have said undocumented, but it’s not a big thing.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I actually wasn’t even going to ask about that. I was just going to ask more about the moment. But you do think that he should have sent undocumented? That wasn’t going to be my question.”

Pelosi said, “Well, we usually say undocumented, he said illegal. I don’t think it’s a big deal. Okay. I don’t think it’s a big deal, but but more broadly, because I think the his focus was on the sympathy for the family.”

