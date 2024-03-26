MSNBC’s Watts: ISIS-K Is Boosting Capability, U.S. Targets in Area Likely ‘at Risk’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” MSNBC National Security Analyst Clint Watts said that ISIS-K is “definitely increasing in terms of their capability.” And will continue to target American targets in the region and American targets in the region are “probably at risk.”

Watts said, “[T]hey’ve been expanding regionally with attacks, not just in Russia, but in Iran, they’ve had two attacks, mass casualties as well. So, they’re definitely increasing in terms of their capability.”

He added, “[W]ith Iran, there was a warning that went out to Iran just a few months ago, then you see ISIS attacks there. Here, a very specific warning. It even said concert halls as part of that warning, and this is what you see. So, I think the one thing we can take away from this, the U.S. and its allies in the region definitely have intelligence on ISIS.”

Guest host Katy Tur then asked, “Are we worried about an attack here from this terror group?”

Watts answered, “I think we should worry more regionally, U.S. targets regionally. So, imagine if you’re in South Asia, Central Asia, or potentially into like the Eurasian, Central East Asia region, you’re probably at risk. And I think what you’ll see is they continue to target regionally, that’s Russia and that’s Iran and that’s the United States and Europeans as well.”

