Acting Labor Sec’y on if $20 CA Minimum Wage Will Hurt Business: CA Has ‘Led the Way’ on Worker Protection

KRNV Reporter Ben Margiott asked, “Nevada’s minimum wage is increasing to $12 an hour this summer, in July. The lower end of the spectrum, the federal minimum wage, still at 7.25. California, our neighboring state, is at $20 an hour. Is the federal minimum wage too low at 7.25? On the flip side, are you worried about California and some states that are kind of the opposite end of that spectrum and whether or not that could pinch small businesses?”

Su answered, “So, the president has been very clear that the 7.25 an hour minimum wage is too low. If you think about that, for a full-time worker, that’s about $15,000 a year, and we need to do better. This is what Secretary Cardona said, right? If we want jobs to actually allow people not just to get by, but to have what the president calls breathing room, and so, he’s called for an increase in that minimum wage. Meanwhile, states, and even cities, have seen the need to raise wages, both to protect workers and working families. But also, because it’s a matter of making a strong economy, right? When workers have enough to actually spend in their communities, that’s good for everybody. … California has long led the way in terms of worker protections. The $20 is for workers in one particular industry, in fast food. But I think what we’re seeing is a trend across the country, including for workers who are bargaining themselves, of record wage increases, and that is very much part and parcel of Bidenomics, the idea that we want to make sure that workers get their fair share in this economy.”

