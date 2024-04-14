Gov. Whitmer: Abortion ‘Is on the Ballot in All 50 States’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that abortion “is on the ballot in all 50 states’ because of a potential national abortion ban.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Former President Trump held a rally last night. He did not mention the issue of abortion, but earlier this week he noted that abortion laws are left up to the states. he said he wouldn’t support a national ban. How concerned are you that his efforts to straddle the line could effectively weaken this issue for Democrats?”

Whitmer said, “He’s lied over and over again to the people of this country. The only person who should be making a decision about whether and when to have a child is a woman, the people she loves and trusts and her doctor, period. Politicians need to get out of the way and the American people have over and over again told us that those are their exact expectations.”

She added, “So as I speak to people in my state and around the country, it’s very clear, abortion is not just on the ballot in places like Arizona and Florida, it is on the ballot in all 50 states because the former president has said many different times that he would sign a national abortion ban. That’s really a very real possibility that would undo all of the progress we’ve made in states like Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, et cetera. This is on the ballot for every one of us in this presidential election.

